A union bid for collective bargaining rights is not listed on the Albemarle County School Board’s Thursday meeting agenda, but it seems bound to come up.

The Albemarle Education Association, the group representing Albemarle County Public Schools workers, posted a graphic on Facebook encouraging school employees to attend the school board meeting to show their “desire to be granted collective bargaining rights.” The post also reads: “We need a HUGE crowd as we submit a new resolution!”

Last week, Charlottesville City Schools said it planned to approve a resolution to give the division’s staff collective bargaining rights in March. While it would be an achievement for the Charlottesville Education Association, a successful vote would still need City Council to allocate the funds to implement the agreement.

On the agenda for Albemarle’s school board meeting is a scheduled presentation from the Albemarle County Transportation Services Department. The department is scheduled to discuss a midyear update on busing data in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

The school board is also slated to vote on whether to adopt a new 2019 edition AP calculus textbook to its curriculum, which would replace its current 2005 edition.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a closed session starting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online at http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/schoolboard.htm.