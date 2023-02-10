A 911 call from Jackson P. Burley Middle School on Friday afternoon over an unidentified man on grounds resulted in a police presence at the school but no lockdown, according to Albemarle County Public Schools.

“It was nobody in the school. It had nothing to do with the school,” said Albemarle police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski.

Burley, which is within Charlottesville city limits, is part of the Albemarle County Public Schools division.

The school’s principal, Kasaundra Blount, said in an email to students’ families that the police department was contacted as a “precaution” after a man was spotted in the vicinity of Post High.

Post High, a program within Albemarle County Public Schools which serves students with a variety of disabilities, is situated near Burley and has access to the middle school’s nurses and custodians.

Butynski said the call from Burley came in around 1:45 p.m.

“The police responded and talked with the man who left but then returned,” Blount wrote.

Police returned to provide “oversight” as Burley and Post dismissed students at the end of classes later in the day, Blount said.

“The man has not made a threat against either school or anyone in either school,” the principal said in her email.

Reports of a lockdown were posted online Friday by individuals who said they spotted the police in the surrounding neighborhood. The Albemarle County Police Department also said there was a brief lockdown at the school.

However, the county school division said there was no such lockdown.

“There was no lockdown at Burley,” county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita told The Daily Progress.

Asked if there was any lockdown at Burley at all on Friday, the school's principal was direct.

“That’s not true, and you can quote me on that, I’m the principal,” she told The Daily Progress.