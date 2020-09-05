Under new management, Fashion Square sees stores close and faces possible sale

A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, declining retail sales and market forces, Charlottesville's Fashion Square Mall is losing stores, under new management and appears to be headed to sale, according to reports and court documents.

A number of stores have permanently closed at the mall, which sits near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Rio Road, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this summer, a market research firm said the company that manages the mall is looking to bring the property to market.

In August, J.C. Penney announced it would close its location at Fashion Square as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. J.C. Penney joined The Sleep Number Store by Select Comfort, Maurices, Justice, AT&T, GAP and GNC on the roster of shuttered stores in the mall.

The mall is under new management, after owner Washington Prime Group reclassified Fashion Square from a Tier II property to a non-core property in 2019. The company has been working to remove the mall from its assets.