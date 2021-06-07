 Skip to main content
U.S. 29 lanes in area of Interstate 64 reopen after incident
U.S. 29 lanes in area of Interstate 64 reopen after incident

Albemarle County Police had U.S. 29 near Teel Lane closed for about four hours on Monday to respond to a call for a person in crisis. 

All lanes were closed on U.S. 29 near Interstate 64 due to police activity, and police asked people to avoid the area. Detours were set up for vehicles trying to travel on U.S. 29.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said the road had been reopened. Police said the incident was safely resolved with no injuries, and that there is no threat to the community.

No further information will be released at this time, police said.

— Staff reports

