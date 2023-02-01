Two UVa School of Law alums honored for public service

Two University of Virginia School of Law graduates and health care advocates will receive awards at the law school’s seventh annual Shaping Justice conference.

Anne Swerlick will receive the Shaping Justice Award for Extraordinary Achievement. Laurel Sakai will receive the Shaping Justice Rising Star Award.

Swerlick, who got her undergraduate degree at UVa and graduated from the law school in 1977, is a former senior policy analyst and attorney at the Florida Policy Institute who focused on health, economic and social justice issues, according to a statement from UVa Law. She is retired now after more than 30 years of public service.

Sakai, who graduated in 2011, is currently the national director of public policy and government affairs at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, according to the statement. Before that, she served as the deputy health policy director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

The Shaping Justice conference is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The awards ceremony is planned for 4:30 p.m. at the law school’s Caplin Pavilion.

This year’s conference is titled “Safeguarding Bodily Autonomy: Examining the Intersections of Health and Justice.” During the event, panels will discuss topics such as reproductive justice, health care in correctional facilities, climate change and indigenous health, according to the law school.