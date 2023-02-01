 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two UVa School of Law alums honored for public service

  • 0
shaping-awards.jpg

Anne Swerlick and Laurel Sakai are the two honorees of this year's Shaping Justice conference.

 UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF LAW

Two University of Virginia School of Law graduates and health care advocates will receive awards at the law school’s seventh annual Shaping Justice conference.

Anne Swerlick will receive the Shaping Justice Award for Extraordinary Achievement. Laurel Sakai will receive the Shaping Justice Rising Star Award.

Swerlick, who got her undergraduate degree at UVa and graduated from the law school in 1977, is a former senior policy analyst and attorney at the Florida Policy Institute who focused on health, economic and social justice issues, according to a statement from UVa Law. She is retired now after more than 30 years of public service.

Sakai, who graduated in 2011, is currently the national director of public policy and government affairs at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, according to the statement. Before that, she served as the deputy health policy director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

People are also reading…

The Shaping Justice conference is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The awards ceremony is planned for 4:30 p.m. at the law school’s Caplin Pavilion. 

This year’s conference is titled “Safeguarding Bodily Autonomy: Examining the Intersections of Health and Justice.” During the event, panels will discuss topics such as reproductive justice, health care in correctional facilities, climate change and indigenous health, according to the law school.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP tables Hudson-UVa gun bill

GOP tables Hudson-UVa gun bill

Republicans in the House of Delegates this week tabled a bill that would make carrying a firearm at state-owned colleges and universities ille…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Previously unseen Princess Diana letters reveal 'desperate and ugly' divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert