CULPEPER — Two local young men died this week in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Orange, just east of the town of Orange.
At 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, a Virginia State Police trooper responded to the wreck on Lahore Road (Route 624) near the intersection with Lake Orange Road (Route 739), according to a news release from the state police.
A 2003 Saturn Ion was traveling south on Lahore Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver, 26-year-old Jordan A. Brown, of Orange, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, 19-year-old Logan D. Hayes, of Orange, also died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Assisting at the scene were Orange County Fire and Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
