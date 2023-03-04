The two missing juveniles that Albemarle County Police reported missing Friday have both been found safe, according to a Saturday morning police release. The police say that the alert for Shaun Lee Steppe and Shayn Lucious Steppe has been canceled.
Two missing boys found safe
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
