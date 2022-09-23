Two local men plead guilty in home invasion and theft

Two defendants in a four-person robbery team that threatened an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, each pleaded guilty to brandishing and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Brock also pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery—taking another person’s property “by means of actual or threatened force.”

The other two men, Adrian Chevarr Anderson, 39, and Markel Corevis Morton, 43, previously pleaded guilty to participating in the two robberies.

Court documents reveal that Morton recruited Brock, Anderson and Kinney to rob a local drug dealer with a promise to share $50,000 in cash he believed to be hidden in the drug dealer’s Albemarle County apartment.

In August 2021, Brock, Anderson and Kinney forced their way into the apartment and held a female victim at gunpoint as both the apartment and the female victim’s car were searched. The men took her phone and other personal items but did not find the $50,000.

When they returned empty-handed, Morton insisted they locate the drug dealer’s cash stash at a second location on Prospect Avenue in Charlottesville. All four men were armed when they drove to the second location and stole a safe with approximately $50,000 inside. As they left the apartment, a man intercepted Brock and Morton. They aimed guns at him before fleeing the scene.

Kinney is scheduled for sentencing in January 2023 and Brock has a December sentencing scheduled.

“The Albemarle County Police Department remains committed to collaborating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, like the United State Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This commitment to cooperation is vital to keeping the citizens, residents, and visitors of Albemarle County safe,” said Albemarle County Chief of Police Sean Reeves.