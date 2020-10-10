Two die, one injured in crash on Fifth Street in Charlottesville

Two people died and one person was critically injured in an early-morning crash Saturday, according to a news release from the Charlottesville Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at 3:34 a.m. in the 700 block of Fifth Street Southwest. Two people were confirmed to be deceased and a third was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.