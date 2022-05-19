 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

052022-cdp-news-fatal

VDOT SCREENSHOT Area police officers and other emergency medical services responded to a fatal car crash Thursday on U.S. 29 near the I-64 interchange.

Two unidentified people were killed Thursday afternoon and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 northbound near the I-64 interchange, according to Albemarle County police.

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck. All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 near exit 118 as well as the eastbound ramp to I-64 were closed while authorities investigated. Traffic was initially detoured onto the interstate.

Because of safety concerns, VDOT recently made changes to the interchange, including adding a traffic signal.

No other information has been released at this time.

