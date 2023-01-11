Two Charlottesville hoopers nominated for All-American Games

Two Saint Anne’s-Belfield School basketball players have been nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games this year.

Kymora “Mo” Johnson and Carter Lang are among the 722 nominees to play in the elite exhibition on March 28 in Houston.

Johnson and Lang are expected to learn on Jan. 24 whether they will be among the 48 players, 24 boys and 24 girls, playing at the event.

Players are nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the selection committee.

Former players who have been showcased at the exhibition include Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young and Breanna Stewart.