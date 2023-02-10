Virginia Business magazine has listed two Charlottesville-based businesses in its annual “Best Places to Work in Virginia” list.

Electronics retailer Crutchfield Corporation was listed in the large employer category for businesses with 250 or more employees.

Insurance firm Indaco Risk Advisors was named in the small employer category for businesses with 15 to 99 workers.

Employees and their employers completed surveys that were then analyzed to benchmark companies on a variety of core values such as leadership, culture, benefits and pay, according to a Virginia Business statement.

Only 100 companies made it on the list out of more than 200 applicants, Virginia Business said.

The full list of winners can be found online.