Two Albemarle County boys were reported missing on Friday.

The Albemarle County Police Department said on Friday evening it was searching for 10-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and his brother 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe.

Shaun Steppe was described as 5-foot-7, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shayn was described as a 5-foot-2, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both brothers were last seen in late February in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 silver GMC Yukon, according to a police department tweet.

Anyone with any information on the Steppes’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via email at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.