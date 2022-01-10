 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday, Jan. 11 Santa Fund Update

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, which helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. With your help, the Santa Fund has raised over $200,000 to help these children and families, and we are so grateful for your generosity.

The goal has been reached, but the work does not stop. The fund is still accepting donations, both online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of our grandchildren Parker, Avery and Autumn, $105

Anonymous, $105

Tom DeMaio, $105

In honor of our baby granddaughters Zoe and Eleanor, $210

People are also reading…

TODAY’S TOTAL: $525.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $238,168.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: GOAL REACHED!

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert