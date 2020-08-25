 Skip to main content
TSA stops man from bringing gun onto plane at CHO
Confiscated gun

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun from a Rockingham County man on Monday at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

 Courtesy Transportation Security Administration

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Rockingham County man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on Monday.

The man, who was only identified as a resident of McGaheysville, attempted to bring a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and another six-bullet magazine onto a plane, according to a Tuesday press release.

TSA officials alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in the release. “I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport.”

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, according to the press release.

Tags

