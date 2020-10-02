TSA finds loaded gun in Madison County woman's carry-on bag

A loaded gun was confiscated from a Madison County woman Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers at the Arlington airport detected a 9 mm handgun with eight bullets in the woman’s carry-on bag, the release said.

A TSA officer spotted the gun tucked in the woman’s computer travel bag in the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA contacted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who arrived and confiscated the gun from the woman.

The TSA did not identify the woman, only saying that she is from Banco.

The release did not indicate any penalties that would be levied for the violation. The agency can issue a civil penalty of $4,100 for a first offense, reaching up to $13,669.

