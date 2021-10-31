'Truth Tellers' features local activist

“Every one of these people, I'm sure there are lots of things I don't know about all their lives … they're all human beings like I am and you are, and they have flaws. And that's the really good news, you know, that we can all be flawed human beings and still stand up for things, still inspire people to action,” he said.

Douglas asked what the truth means to Shetterly in his work. Shetterly often presents his work at schools, and said he looks to tell stories that will appeal to and inspire people of all ages.

Shetterly referenced the ongoing nationwide debates over critical race theory in schools, and how it is important to broadcast the true history of America and the people who fought for equal rights and justice. He said this is one of the goals of his work, along with broadcasting the consequences of the climate crisis.

“What [people] are talking about is ‘it's un-American to teach the real history of this country, you know, who paid the price for this, who did the work, who was exploited, what environments are exploited.’ And there are lots of lies and the perpetuation of the lies goes on and on,” Shetterly said.