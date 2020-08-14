Trial of former Albemarle pain doctor delayed again, dismissal of charges still sought

One of the trials of an Albemarle County doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and because a judge has yet to rule on some motions by the defense.
Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean was arrested in January 2018 and has been accused of sexual assault by several women who were his patients at Albemarle Pain Management Associates between 2011 and 2017.
He currently faces multiple separate trials, one of which was originally set to begin on Aug. 10. That trial is now set for Nov. 30.
The trial was delayed in part because of an order from the state Supreme Court barring courts from holding jury trials for the foreseeable future. The trial has already been delayed several times since Dean waived his right to a speedy trial.
The trial was also delayed because a judge has not yet ruled on a defense motion to dismiss indictments against Dean, alleging obstruction and perjury from the case’s lead detective.
Since June, there have been two motions hearings in Dean’s case, both of which were closed to the public.
Dean’s Aug. 10 trial has now been rescheduled to Nov. 30.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.