Trial of former Albemarle pain doctor delayed again, dismissal of charges still sought

One of the trials of an Albemarle County doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and because a judge has yet to rule on some motions by the defense.

Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean was arrested in January 2018 and has been accused of sexual assault by several women who were his patients at Albemarle Pain Management Associates between 2011 and 2017.

He currently faces multiple separate trials, one of which was originally set to begin on Aug. 10. That trial is now set for Nov. 30.

The trial was delayed in part because of an order from the state Supreme Court barring courts from holding jury trials for the foreseeable future. The trial has already been delayed several times since Dean waived his right to a speedy trial.