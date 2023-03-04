Crews working for Albemarle County will begin Wednesday felling trees south of Charlottesville along Scottsville Road for the planned Biscuit Run Park. The clearing, according to a county release, will make way for restrooms and 75 parking spaces as the county hopes to open the park later this year with walking trails.

"We're delighted that the public is going to get to use the park-- obviously a huge win for the community," said Peter Krebs of the Piedmont Environmental Council, a non-profit that has assisted the project.

It has been a long time coming.

Back in 2007, this sprawling former farmland was rezoned for over 3,000 homes. Two years later, however, amid the uncertainty of the national mortgage crisis, the developer sold the property to the state, which in 2018 leased it to Albemarle County.

That 99-year agreement demands that 80% of the terrain remain forested and that impervious surfaces such as roads and parking lots cannot exceed 5% of the tract.

"It's gonna stay pretty natural-- mainly woods with trails through them," said Krebs. "It's not going to be full of pavement."

While this fall's planned opening only includes a trailhead and hiking trails, a master plan designed by Greenwood-based landscape architects Anhold Associates calls for eventually building a paved circulator trail meandering through the property. Other planned amenities include mountain-biking trails, dog parks, playgrounds, picnic shelters, historic exhibits, and sports fields. Krebs notes that the athletic fields will be limited and, like the parking, clustered at the edge of these nearly 1,200 acres, which will become, by far, the county's largest park.

"It's huge," said Krebs. "It has forest, it has a lake, it has fields, it's got hills, it's got meadows, it's got heritage-- it's got lots of things. But the best thing about it is that it's right on the edge of town and close to where lots of people live."

Krebs says that the only bummer is that this lone initial access point will force most of the park's early users to arrive by motor vehicle. However, the park's master plan calls for adding about a dozen trail connections from surrounding neighborhoods. Krebs says he's particularly fond of a former roadbed that stretches from the 5th Street Station shopping center and along the Mill Creek and Foxcroft neighborhoods.

"So you should be able to park at Wegman's and walk along the stream valley to the park," said Krebs. "This will be a … more direct way to get to the park."

Already, the county is marching toward the park with $9.34 million in capital improvement funding over the next few fiscal years. And with sidewalks.

In January, the county constructed a sidewalk along the west side of Avon Street Extended as far south as Arden Drive. That brings a walker to a new townhouse neighborhood abutting the park, and Krebs says that the county's Avon Street Corridor plan calls for a sidewalk all the way to the park's main entrance.

The tree felling is slated to begin on Wednesday, March 8, according to the county, which warns that intermittent lane closures on Scottsville Road will start on Monday, March 13 as 7.5 acres of land is cleared. For Krebs, this is an environmental price worth paying.

"The real win," he said, "is the existential difference between having a county property which is not open to the public and a park which is open to the public."

The county predicts an opening in late fall.