Most people today know that it is illegal to discriminate based on race, religion or class. But it’s still common to find people who overlook discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to Angela Giampolo.

That’s why Giampolo, who calls herself the “Gay Lawyer,” is traveling around the country in a decked-out recreational vehicle providing free legal services to LGBT people and connecting them to local lawyers in their communities.

The maiden journey of Giampolo’s “Caravan of Hope” got off to a slow start in Charlottesville on Thursday.

“The closest thing we’ve had to a client is this gentleman whose daughter is trans and not yet ready for legal services,” Giampolo told The Daily Progress outside the aforementioned RV parked at Ix Art Park in Charlottesville.

She said she remains optimistic that, with more publicity, she will make a bigger impact. That is why she is excited to come back to Charlottesville next year after meeting with local businesses during Thursday’s visit.

“I took a 30 minute walk around the local businesses and just introduced myself, and so many were extremely supportive,” Giampolo said.

Giampolo has branded her advocacy as a way to reach rural and underserved communities.

“The election of former President Donald J. Trump gave rise and a voice to all those who have remained steadfast and stalwart in their prejudice and as a result,” Giampolo said. “We've seen an increase in hate crimes and violence in the streets and hateful, discriminatory anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in capitals across the country.”

Despite her pitch to help rural areas, almost all of the 14 stops on the Caravan of Hope tour happen to be predominantly liberal and urban locations.

She said this is to keep her clients safe.

“I kept thinking of Matthew Shepherd in Laramie, Wyoming, right? If I had gone to Matthew Shepherd's town two hours away from Laramie, he would've gotten killed just by. Outing himself by getting on the caravan,” Giampolo said. “I wanted places where they would welcome us, be supportive, safe, and so that folks like Matthew Shepherd, who are used to driving two hours to the local gay bar, will continue to make that drive to the local gay bar, but instead of the gay bar, they come to the caravan.”

Charlottesville was added as a stop on the tour only a few days before Thursday’s visit, but the event was still able to garner publicity with the help of local pride organizations, including the Charlottesville Pride Network.

“The type of services the caravan is providing are often not available to people because of the prohibitive expenses associated with legal services that lead people to not seek out the services,” Charlottesville Pride acting President Nick Morrow told The Daily Progress.

Virginia finds itself at a moment of uncertainty when it comes to LGBT rights and the legal services available to protect them.

In 2020, Virginia became the first state in the South and the 21st in the country to adopt legal protections for LGBT groups with the passage of the Virginia Values Act. However, during the past legislative session in the Virginia House of Delegates, the most anti-LGBT bills ever were introduced.

“Gov. [Glenn] Younkin has taken steps to roll back some of the progress the former administration made,” Morrow said. “Parents who go to school don't know what kind of treatment they will receive.”

This wave of anti-LGBT legislation in Virginia mirrors legislatures across the country. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, as of April 3, at least 417 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the U.S. since the start of the year — more than twice the amount introduced in all of last year.

The Human Rights Campaign, a prominent LGBT advocacy organization, recently declared a national state of emergency for LGBT people, citing an unprecedented wave of anti-LGBT legislation in 41 states, including bans on transgender sports participation, gender-affirming health care and LGBT curriculum in schools.

No federal law in the U.S. prevents a person from being fired or refused a job based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

That’s why Giampolo said now more than ever is the right time for her to hit the road. She broadly sees legal battles over changing genders and having access to full marriage rights and benefits as the two main legal issues facing the queer community.

In Charlottesville, many locals think access to legal services are plentiful, the issue is just finding them.

“Throughout my time living in Charlottesville, legal services for many different issues have always been pretty accessible,” teenager Kylie Therrian, who visited Giampolo Thursday, told The Daily Progress. “I think the main barrier would be knowing where to look or where to go for legal assistance.”

There are several organizations in Charlottesville offering legal assistance to queer communities, such as PFLAG Blue Ridge, Thriveworks LGBTQ+ Counseling and the University of Virginia School of Law, which gives free legal services to low-income and marginalized communities, including LGBT people.

Giampolo said she hopes that even though she may not reach many people on her first journey across the country, she will be a bright light for queer people in places where they often fear for their rights.

“One of our goals is to make noise and be proud to serve as a call to action to protect queer communities,” Giampolo said.

The caravan motors onward to its next stop in Charlotte, where Giampolo said she plans to arrive on June 10.