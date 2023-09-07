Several hours after Charlottesville’s animal shelter introduced a new consultant tasked with improving the “toxic” work environment at the facility, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held a meeting with a handful of volunteers.

Its message? Don’t come back.

“We care deeply about the animals and to be dismissed like this and to be characterized as causing trauma when we know in our hearts that we weren’t, it’s just really upsetting,” Beth Gould, one of the 10 dismissed volunteers, told The Daily Progress.

The private meeting was held at Northside Library and led by interim Executive Director Sue Friedman. According to Gould, Friedman repeatedly used the phrase “trauma and drama” to explain her decision to let the volunteers go.

“We’ve indicated to some individuals that their option of volunteering is discontinued for now, but it’s a very, very small number and it’s done with purpose,” Friedman told The Daily Progress of the meeting. “And it’s done consciously in support of staff.”

According to Friedman, when she took the role last May, she met with staff, human resources and experts from an employee assistance program.

“Staff kept mentioning individuals who created a toxic workplace for them,” Friedman said.

So last June, 12 volunteers were told to take the summer off in order to give CASPCA “the safe, nontoxic space to train staff, support staff and move forward,” said Friedman.

There has been plenty of internal strife at CASPCA over the past several months as volunteers and staff have complained about the workplace and questioned the treatment of the animals there. The shelter has taken on a number of changes to address the concerns raised: closing on Mondays to clean facilities and train workers, closing an hour earlier on weekends to focus on the hours when customers are actually at the facility and bringing on more top brass to oversee foster, adoption, intake and rescue-transfer operations. Friedman, herself, was brought on after the previous SPCA chief Angie Gunter parted ways with the shelter amid allegations of mismanagement.

The group of current and former volunteers and staff that helped lead the charge that led to Gunter’s departure was CASPCA Concerns, which alleged that mismanagement led to animal neglect and toxic workplace relationships bordering on abuse. Since Gunter left, however, another group calling itself Help CASPCA has emerged, specifically questioning why certain dogs at the shelter were euthanized.

“The community is outraged at your treatment of volunteers and lack of concern over the care of the animals,” the latter group wrote in a recent email to Friedman. “They will not support euthanizing dogs that have sat in kennels for months, even years, with no behavioral intervention.”

In February, a state Department of Agriculture inspection found multiple documents at the shelter were missing information required by law. But the report mentioned no evidence of animal abuse, neglect or other mistreatment.

Still, Help CASPCA maintains that animals are not receiving adequate care.

While members of CASPCA Concerns did identify themselves, Help CASPCA has opted to remain anonymous. One member, who agreed to speak to The Daily Progress under the condition their name not be used, said the group is worried it could be sued by the shelter if members are identified.

Friedman said she wants to be transparent with the community and that she’s more than willing to discuss any group’s concerns via mail, email, text, Zoom or in person.

“I will listen,” she said. “If you’re doing it anonymously, I’m done. We’re done with anonymous.”

Increasing transparency and communication is among the goals of new consultant Kristen Hassen of Outcomes for Pets Consulting. She has led large animal shelters in Arizona and Texas where she achieved a 90% or greater live release rate, according to the Charlottesville shelter.

Before being introduced at a press conference on Aug. 30, Hassen had already surveyed staff members and volunteers to gauge their experience working at the facility, she said.

“The feedback was really good. Better than most shelters actually,” Hassen said. “Staff and volunteers did identify that strife and conflict and pressure from people in the community and misunderstanding and miscommunication, those things are really making things hard.”

She added that criticism of animal shelters is not unique to Charlottesville but rather a national issue.

“This is happening to every community that I work in and it causes fatigue. It is really harmful to the frontline staff,” she said.

According to Friedman, certain volunteers were creating unpleasant conditions for staff.

“There was some disrespect of staff training and credentials, expertise and capabilities,” she said of volunteers. “There was rudeness, there was criticizing and correcting people very forcefully.”

Gould maintains that she was not guilty of any of the things Friedman listed in their meeting.

“It’s just upsetting to be accused of something without proof and you know in your heart it’s not true,” Gould said. “We don’t want to hurt anybody. We were just there to help the dogs, and now they won’t let us.”

She said she worries that there will now be less people to walk dogs, some of whom were accustomed to seeing certain volunteers regularly.

Friedman pointed out that the shelter has more than 400 volunteers and just recently brought on several more. The local SPCA is also unveiling a new volunteer program that is aimed at enticing more people to come help out.

“There are a lot of people out there from high school students to retirees that want to help us. So I think we’ll be continuing to add to our volunteer base,” Friedman said.

Hassen said she wants people to fall in line with the organization’s mission. If not, they should contribute their time and skills to other organizations.

“I think people just have to make a choice. And the choice should either be right now to get on board and help this team move forward, or just take a step back,” she said at the press conference. “Animals need you right now and if this isn’t really the right moment for people at CASPCA, I’m hoping that they’ll make a choice to go help another organization.”

One crucial way Hassen hopes to make a difference at CASPCA is to reduce the amount of time animals spend in the shelter. The current length of stay needs to be cut in half or more, she said. She thinks the less time animals are in the shelter, the more time they’ll have in a loving home, and the happier the animals, staff and volunteers will be.

“Every day they spend here is a day they spend in a cage away from a person, away from other animals. They’re not meant to live here,” she said. “So my priority is to streamline processes so that animals can move through as efficiently as possible and get into homes where they belong.”