Trash, recycling will be collected after Thanksgiving

Trash on Turkey Day will be delayed

Curbside trash and recycling pickup for Charlottesville and surrounding counties will be delayed until after Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance with Thanksgiving.

The collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of that week, according to a press release from GFL Environmental. That means residents scheduled for Thursday should plan for Friday, Nov. 25 pickup, and waste typically collected on Friday will be whisked away on Saturday, Nov. 26.

There’s one exception; there will still be one daily collection for the uptown and downtown business route on Nov. 24, beginning at 7 a.m.

GFL Environmental suggests that all carts be out by 7 p.m. the night before the proper service day. Carts should be brought out all the way to the curb, not blocked by a vehicle and visible from the street, in order to ensure a speedy process.

-From staff reports