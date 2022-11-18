 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Trash, recycling will be collected after Thanksgiving

  • 0
City trash pickup (copy)

Trash and recycling collection will not run on Thanksgiving, except for the uptown and downtown business routes.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE PHOTO

Trash on Turkey Day will be delayed

Curbside trash and recycling pickup for Charlottesville and surrounding counties will be delayed until after Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance with Thanksgiving.

The collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of that week, according to a press release from GFL Environmental. That means residents scheduled for Thursday should plan for Friday, Nov. 25 pickup, and waste typically collected on Friday will be whisked away on Saturday, Nov. 26.

There’s one exception; there will still be one daily collection for the uptown and downtown business route on Nov. 24, beginning at 7 a.m.

GFL Environmental suggests that all carts be out by 7 p.m. the night before the proper service day. Carts should be brought out all the way to the curb, not blocked by a vehicle and visible from the street, in order to ensure a speedy process.

People are also reading…

-From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert