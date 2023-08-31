The Charlottesville Women's Four Miler, the largest all-women’s race in Virginia, will take place at Foxfield on Saturday morning.

More than 1,200 runners and walkers will hit the course of Garth Road at 8 a.m. Race proceeds will benefit the University of Virginia Breast Care Center.

A 2.5-mile stretch of Garth Road by the track will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to accommodate the race, according to Alec Lorenzoni.

His family has directed the race for the past three decades, but this year they won’t officially be in charge. They’ve passed the baton to Jaime Kurtz and the Charlottesville Track Club.

This will be the 41st running of the race. Since its inception in 1983, it’s raised $4.2 million, funds “that directly impact patients and their families and expands access to breast care services,” according to a statement from the race organizers.

Those funds have been used to purchase a mobile mammography unit, increase access to early detection screenings for underserved communities in Southwest Virginia, offer screenings for uninsured and low-income women and more.

Registration for the race must be done online. There will be no race-day entries permitted.

Some 200 volunteers are scheduled to help on race day, monitoring the course and offering refreshments.

There is a $40 dollar registration fee for those between 3 to 17 years old, and a $50 fee for adults.