The city of Charlottesville has issued multiple traffic advisories for Downtown that will be in effect this week.

Old Avon will be closed between Garrett and East South streets as utility work there continues and construction begins on a retaining wall for a new pedestrian plaza.

Ninth-Avon Street between Levy Avenue-Garrett Street and Market Street will be flagged and pedestrians temporarily stopped for less than 10 minutes up to four times as old utility poles are removed and sidewalk is removed on Ninth-Avon Street.

Monticello Road between Graves Street and Old Avon will be flagged as construction begins on two retaining walls in the area. Old Avon and East South Street will also be flagged.

Vehicular traffic will be flagged on Graves Street between Ninth-Avon Street and Monticello Road during the construction of curbing and sidewalk in the area.

Vehicular traffic at the bridge on Water Street will be flagged with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic being intermittently stopped for up to 15 minutes. The northern sidewalk on Water Street will remain closed between the pedestrian underpass and the bridge. Pedestrians will be directed to the southern sidewalk, east of the bridge, and will need to use the midblock crosswalk to the northern sidewalk under the bridge to destinations to the west. The southern sidewalk would be closed under the bridge on Water Street. The pedestrian underpass to Ting Pavilion and the Downtown Mall will be open and will remain available as an alternative route for pedestrians.

In addition, starting Feb. 20, Water Street will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction between 10th Street Northeast and Fifth Street Northeast. Signs will be erected directing eastbound traffic to Second Street Southeast to Garrett Street to Ninth-Avon Street to East Market Street to 10th Street Northeast to Water Street. This will create a work area to rebuild a retaining wall as well as start construction on the “knuckle,” or enhanced pedestrian bridge between the Downtown Mall and Ninth-Avon Street. On-street parking spaces are available on both sides of Water Street while Water Street is only one-way. Motorists are asked to please park with vehicles pointed in the same westbound direction.

To accommodate construction, segments of sidewalk and crosswalks will also be closed as work progresses, though the city has said no street will have both sides of the sidewalk closed at the same time. The western sidewalk will be closed along Ninth-Avon Street between East Market and Graves streets. The eastern sidewalk along Ninth-Avon Street will be closed between Levy Avenue and Graves Street. Pedestrians will be directed to the sidewalk on the opposing side via the midblock crossing at Graves Street across Ninth-Avon Street. The midblock crossing will be removed on Feb. 14 and the western sidewalk closed along Ninth-Avon Street between Graves and the Garrett-Levy intersection so all pedestrians will be moved to the eastern sidewalk between East Market and Garrett-Levy.

The western crosswalk across Graves Street will be closed. And the southern sidewalk along Old Avon Street will be closed between Monticello Road and where it terminates near East South Street.

Temporary solar-powered lights have been installed along the eastern sidewalk of Ninth-Avon Street between Graves and East Market streets. An alternate pedestrian route to either Water Street or East Market Street is available via Garrett Street to Fourth Street Southeast.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and access to private parcels will be accommodated, the city said.

The pedestrian buttons at the Ninth-Avon-Levy-Garrett intersection have been relocated to large wooden signal poles on the northeast, northwest and southwest corners and an auxiliary wooden post with metal conduit on the southeast corner.

Work zones in the city have a posted 25 mph speed limit, and the city asks that motorists drive carefully in those areas with their phones down.