Toylift working to adapt to the times

“We know exactly what the children want and we know exactly what they like,” he said. “We're able to go out and our purchasing power is far greater than the average person.”

Powell added that the Toylift’s relationships with local merchants helps them purchase more with each dollar donated.

“We can do a lot; we just have to have the funds to do it,” he said. “During this pandemic time, everybody's hurting. Everybody's burning up their savings. … There are kids in this area that wake up on Christmas morning and there's nothing there.”

The Toylift isn’t collecting toys at remote sites as they’ve done in previous years.

“We’re concentrating on collecting toys over a solid week,” he said.

Powell said they’re asking those who go to Fashion Square Mall to donate to use common sense and be patient if there’s a long line at the drive-thru.

“We're not going to have the bounce arounds, the food and all the different things we usually have,” he said. “Because this pandemic is a serious thing and the last thing we want to do is get somebody sick.”

Distributing the toys will take a little bit longer this year from a day to over a few weeks since they can only have 25 people at a time in the building.

