This year's Tom Tom Festival attendees met at Quality Pie in the historic Belmont neighborhood for the final day of the five-day festivities for one stop on the Porchella porch concert series that made its way through the city on Sunday.

Central Virginia guitarist Steve Michael Smith soothed the adults and prompted children to create their own dance floor as the sun set on Sunday evening.

The free acoustic concerts and jam sessions were held outside on the 65-degree spring evening, encouraging people to sit in the grass and listen from the hood of their cars.

At the same time, The Hot Mamas performed at The Southern Crescent and Mike Younger and the Tennessee Three played on an actual residential porch on Graves Street.