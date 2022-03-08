Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area

Over the course of 15 days in March 2020, the area went from planning for a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus to a near standstill.

Area schools announced a two-week closure on March 13 only to have then-Gov. Ralph Northam cancel the school year 10 days later.

The University of Virginia moved all classes online March 11 and students returned to Grounds a few days later to pack up for their belongings. Local governments sent employees home and moved meetings online.

Area restaurants closed down or switched to curbside pickup. Or, in the case of Bodo's Bagels, they switched to drive-thru.

Vaccinations began in late 2020 with more getting access to the shot in April 2021, ushering in a new phase of the pandemic. Restrictions on restaurants wouldn't end until Memorial Day weekend 2021. The state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2021.

For many, life has largely returned to a version of a pre-pandemic normal two years later. Crowds are back on the Downtown Mall, schools are open and UVa students have returned in full force.

