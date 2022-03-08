Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area

Over the course of 15 days in March 2020, the area went from planning for a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus to a near standstill.
Area schools announced a two-week closure on March 13 only to have then-Gov. Ralph Northam cancel the school year 10 days later.
The University of Virginia moved all classes online March 11 and students returned to Grounds a few days later to pack up for their belongings. Local governments sent employees home and moved meetings online.
Vaccinations began in late 2020 with more getting access to the shot in April 2021, ushering in a new phase of the pandemic. Restrictions on restaurants wouldn't end until Memorial Day weekend 2021. The state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2021.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nasiaah Ha'son Amore Brooks stands on the stage after receiving his diploma Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nasiaah Ha'son Amore Brooks stands for a portrait with his mom Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Ashley Burley walks across the stage during an almost empty football stadium Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS First year student Lilly Clausen (left) with her mother Lisa (right) bring bags to collect belongings from her Lile-Maupin dorm room at the University of Virginia. Students who signed up were given a 2-hour window to remove all of their personal items from dorms this week.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Chambrea Patterson shows off her diploma while walking across the stage Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony ending with walking across the stage.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Senior Amyah Limbacher's family takes iPhone photos of her receiving her diploma Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony with spirited photo opportunities and ending with walking across the stage.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville Black Knight seniors recieve their diplomas Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony with spirited photo opportunities and ending with walking across the stage.
Yoshie Perez (left) and son Miles Farrell (right), 6, wave as Greer Elementary School teachers paraded past their house earlier this year. Many teachers participated in the event, visiting students from a safe distance. Schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville and around the country were forced to quickly adapt and move forward in a year of unprecedented challenges. Find more photos online at DailyProgress.com.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS The Free Book Bus founder Sharon Stone slides books for students Friday evening outside Red Hill School in North Garden. Normally book seekers can hop on the bus to find a book but due to social distance regulations The Free Book Bus attached a slide for hands free pick up. Readers of all ages and languages can find books for their taste of one of the bus stops.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Families hang out while picking up new books from The Free Book Bus on Friday evening outside Red Hill School in North Garden. Normally book seekers can hop on the bus to find a book but due to social distance regulations The Free Book Bus attached a slide for hands free pick up. Readers of all ages and languages can find books for their taste of one of the bus stops.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Fourth grade teacher Elizabeth Patrick kneels next to Ellisyn Collins while she works on a laptop during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Fifth grade teacher April Whipp welcomes back her students virtually during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Graduate Yasmeeta Paudyal gives two thumbs up during a drive-thru celebration part of PVCC's 47th Commencement Ceremony on Monday at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
DAILY PROGRESS PHOTO/ANDREW SHURTLEFF Forth grade teacher Lillian Gaertner (left) speak with principal Kristen Williams (right) as she prepares her classroom for online learning at Woodbrook Elementary School in Albemarle County.
Woodbrook Elementary School 5th grader Maverick McIntyre, 10, uses headphones to listen to a class via Zoom from his bedroom on the first day of school last summer. Schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville and around the country were forced to quickly adapt and move forward in a year of unprecedented challenges.
Dr. Matthew S. Haas, Superintendent of Schools Albemarle County Public Schools, holds media briefing to discuss his recommendations for reopening schools on Wednesday at the Albemarle County Office Building.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS (From left) Grace Hamilton, 8, stands with her parent Kristy, her sister Zoe, 8, and parent Kate outside the County Office Building on Fifth Street for the Albemarle Education Association's 'Only When It's Safe' rally Friday afternoon.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Karen Garland, a teacher for 40 years, gathered with other teachers outside the County Office Building on Fifth Street for the Albemarle Education Association's 'Only When It's Safe' rally Friday afternoon.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas has his health check on the first day of in-person classes at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas (right) visit with PreK student Yerik Semora (left) on the first day of in-person classes at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS First grade teacher Ashleigh Jenkins teachers one of the larger first grade classes inside the auditorium at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
PHOTOS: Change, loss and adaptation: Local public schools navigate a pandemic
1 of 31
schools245.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nasiaah Ha'son Amore Brooks stands on the stage after receiving his diploma Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
schools246.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nasiaah Ha'son Amore Brooks stands for a portrait with his mom Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
schools247.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Ashley Burley walks across the stage during an almost empty football stadium Wednesday at Louisa County High School. The Lions hosted a social distant graduation to record the final practices and the video will be aired on the original date of graduation. No one filled the stands and there was a single family on the field at a time.
schools248.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS First year student Lilly Clausen (left) with her mother Lisa (right) bring bags to collect belongings from her Lile-Maupin dorm room at the University of Virginia. Students who signed up were given a 2-hour window to remove all of their personal items from dorms this week.
schools249.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Chambrea Patterson shows off her diploma while walking across the stage Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony ending with walking across the stage.
schools250.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Senior Amyah Limbacher's family takes iPhone photos of her receiving her diploma Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony with spirited photo opportunities and ending with walking across the stage.
schools251.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville Black Knight seniors recieve their diplomas Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Charlottesville High School. CHS celebrates their graduates by hosting a "Victory Lap" graduation ceremony with spirited photo opportunities and ending with walking across the stage.
schools252.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Avery Wood, a Facilities Management's sign shop employee, hammers new sings into the ground Friday, May 15, 2020.
Distanced parade
Yoshie Perez (left) and son Miles Farrell (right), 6, wave as Greer Elementary School teachers paraded past their house earlier this year. Many teachers participated in the event, visiting students from a safe distance. Schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville and around the country were forced to quickly adapt and move forward in a year of unprecedented challenges. Find more photos online at DailyProgress.com.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS
schools254.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS The Free Book Bus founder Sharon Stone slides books for students Friday evening outside Red Hill School in North Garden. Normally book seekers can hop on the bus to find a book but due to social distance regulations The Free Book Bus attached a slide for hands free pick up. Readers of all ages and languages can find books for their taste of one of the bus stops.
schools255.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Families hang out while picking up new books from The Free Book Bus on Friday evening outside Red Hill School in North Garden. Normally book seekers can hop on the bus to find a book but due to social distance regulations The Free Book Bus attached a slide for hands free pick up. Readers of all ages and languages can find books for their taste of one of the bus stops.
schools256.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Fourth grade teacher Elizabeth Patrick kneels next to Ellisyn Collins while she works on a laptop during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
schools257.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Fifth grade teacher April Whipp welcomes back her students virtually during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
schools258.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Students wear masks and sit with desks distant during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
schools259.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Students wear masks and sit with desks distant during the first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Louisa County.
schools260.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Principal Lee Downey holds a door open during the first day of school at Louisa County High School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Mineral, Virginia.
schools261.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Principal Lee Downey wears a LCPS branded mask during the first day of school at Louisa County High School on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Mineral, Virginia.
PVCC 2020 graduation
Frank Friedman, president of Piedmont Virginia Community College, waves to graduates during last year's drive-thru commencement celebration.
DAILY PROGRESS FILE
schools263.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Graduate Yasmeeta Paudyal gives two thumbs up during a drive-thru celebration part of PVCC's 47th Commencement Ceremony on Monday at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
schools264.JPG
DAILY PROGRESS PHOTO/ANDREW SHURTLEFF Forth grade teacher Lillian Gaertner (left) speak with principal Kristen Williams (right) as she prepares her classroom for online learning at Woodbrook Elementary School in Albemarle County.
schools265.JPG
DAILY PROGRESS PHOTO/ANDREW SHURTLEFF Second grade teacher Kim Martin prepares her classroom for online learning at Woodbrook Elementary School in Albemarle County.
Virtual learning
Woodbrook Elementary School 5th grader Maverick McIntyre, 10, uses headphones to listen to a class via Zoom from his bedroom on the first day of school last summer. Schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville and around the country were forced to quickly adapt and move forward in a year of unprecedented challenges.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS
schools267.JPG
Dr. Matthew S. Haas, Superintendent of Schools Albemarle County Public Schools, holds media briefing to discuss his recommendations for reopening schools on Wednesday at the Albemarle County Office Building.
schools268.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS (From left) Grace Hamilton, 8, stands with her parent Kristy, her sister Zoe, 8, and parent Kate outside the County Office Building on Fifth Street for the Albemarle Education Association's 'Only When It's Safe' rally Friday afternoon.
schools269.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Karen Garland, a teacher for 40 years, gathered with other teachers outside the County Office Building on Fifth Street for the Albemarle Education Association's 'Only When It's Safe' rally Friday afternoon.
schools270.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Teachers gathered outside the County Office Building on Fifth Street for the Albemarle Education Association's 'Only When It's Safe' rally Friday afternoon.
schools271.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Fork Union's head coach William Hooper greets players during the game Friday at Fork Union Military Academy.
schools272.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas has his health check on the first day of in-person classes at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
schools273.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas (right) visit with PreK student Yerik Semora (left) on the first day of in-person classes at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
schools274.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS First grade teacher Ashleigh Jenkins teachers one of the larger first grade classes inside the auditorium at Crozet Elementary Schools. Albemarle County Schools moved to stage three of its hybrid reopening plan allowing in-person learning for PreK-3rd graders two days a week.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Director of Technology Jeff Faust passes out laptops Thursday at Walker Upper Elementary School. Students can use the laptops to continue learning while schools are closed at least through March 27.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
Gerry BroomeGreensboro Coliseum sits mostly empty after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament and all other remaining winter and spring championships.