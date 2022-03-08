 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area

20200405_cdp_centerpiece610.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The Paramount Theater has closed but many restaurants remain open for curbside pick-up.

Over the course of 15 days in March 2020, the area went from planning for a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus to a near standstill.

Area schools announced a two-week closure on March 13 only to have then-Gov. Ralph Northam cancel the school year 10 days later.

The University of Virginia moved all classes online March 11 and students returned to Grounds a few days later to pack up for their belongings. Local governments sent employees home and moved meetings online.

Area restaurants closed down or switched to curbside pickup. Or, in the case of Bodo's Bagels, they switched to drive-thru.

Vaccinations began in late 2020 with more getting access to the shot in April 2021, ushering in a new phase of the pandemic. Restrictions on restaurants wouldn't end until Memorial Day weekend 2021. The state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2021.

For many, life has largely returned to a version of a pre-pandemic normal two years later. Crowds are back on the Downtown Mall, schools are open and UVa students have returned in full force.

March 9, 2020

March 10

March 11

March 12

Virus Outbreak ACC College Basketball

Gerry BroomeGreensboro Coliseum sits mostly empty after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament and all other remaining winter and spring championships.

March 13

Burley Middle School

Students at Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School disinfect their desks and chairs on Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia to close for two weeks, starting Monday.

March 14

March 15

PHOTOS: Change, loss and adaptation: Local public schools navigate a pandemic

1 of 31

March 16

PB&J Fund

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The PB&J Fund said it is receiving an outpouring of donations toward its effort to help feed children while school is not in session.

March 17

March 18

downtown family health care screening coronavirus

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Medical workers at Downtown Family Health perform mobile testing for the coronavirus Tuesday at their practice in Charlottesville.

March 19

20200319_cdp_news_curbside375.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.

March 20

20200320_cdp_news_bodos097.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.

March 21

Jeff Faust passes out laptops at Walker Upper Elementary School

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Director of Technology Jeff Faust passes out laptops Thursday at Walker Upper Elementary School. Students can use the laptops to continue learning while schools are closed at least through March 27.

March 22

March 23

