Thursday, Jan. 13 Santa Fund Update

The Santa Fund, which helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. With your help, the Santa Fund has raised over $200,000 to help these children and families, and we are so grateful for your generosity.

The goal has been reached, but the work does not stop. The fund is still accepting donations, both online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In the names of Rory, Elaina, Eli and Zeke, $105

In thanks for Sandy, Melissa, Kirby, Buddy and Buttons. Lisa Anderson, $210

TODAY’S TOTAL: $315.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $239,813.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: GOAL REACHED!