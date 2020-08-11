Three years after Unite the Right, car attack survivor struggling to stay afloat

“Oftentimes, the focus is put on the lives that were lost,” local activist Myra Anderson said. “But this evening, we are putting the focus on the quality of life that was lost.”

She said the trauma and healing did not end after the summer of 2017, and for many it will be lifelong.

“It’s very, very important to acknowledge that it’s been three years, our city has gone on, a lot of people have moved on with their lives, but there are some survivors who are still stuck,” Anderson said. “And it’s only right as a community that we not only show up for them, but we also think about other tangible ways that we can support them.”

Sherrika Nowell-Greene, a family friend, said she was there to see Washington receive her EMT certification, and saw the happiness and joy on her face.

“She had finally found her niche in life, and for it to be taken away in just a blink of an eye, not many of you have seen the darkness in her eyes, it hurts,” she said.