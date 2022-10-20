Three teens, 14-17, arrested for Omni-area shooting in Charlottesville

Charlottesville Commonweath's Attorney Joe Platania announced Thursday that three teenage boys ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been detained in the shooting of two male juveniles on Saturday October 15 near the Omni hotel near the Downtown Mall.

They boys are all in custody at the Blue Ridge Detention Center and face felony charges, according to a release.

"I just heard a whole lot of shots fired," an officer can be heard saying on Charlottesville police radio around 5:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Before long, an officer found an injured juvenile.

"He doesn't know where he's hit," the officer exclaimed on police radio. "Just let the rescue know, it's a 14-year-old male. He's got a laceration to the face with a possible gunshot to the abdomen."

Police subsequently revealed that one of the two teens shot was initially in serious condition. Efforts to get an update on that person's condition Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Platania said in the release that his office would not commenting about these adjudications until they conclude, but he did voice disapproval of the rise in gun violence both nationally and locally. And he called on the community for vigilance.

"It will take broad community partnerships to turn the tide and stem the violence," wrote Platania, sounding a warning that age won't always excuse gunfire.

"If our office identifies individuals who make the choice to arm themselves and hurt others," he wrote, "they will be arrested, prosecuted, and incarcerated—regardless of their age."