Three Notch’d Brewing to open Rt. 151 location

Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d Brewing Company plans to open another location along Route 151 in Nelson County, giving it a spot along Virginia’s Brew Ridge Trail.

The company announced Thursday that it purchased the former headquarters of Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nellysford. Three Notch’d plans to heavily renovate the 13-acre property and expand its roster of beverages.

“We are hopeful for Fall 2022 and look to hire a team locally in the coming months to help us bring this new location to life,” said George Kastendike, CEO of Three Notch’d, in a news release.

Wild Wolf, a Nelson County-based brewery that opened in 2011, closed its doors earlier this year after selling the facility. The brewery’s restaurant was housed in a renovated Nelson County schoolhouse.

Three Notch’d did not say how much the company spent to acquire the property.

As part of the renovations, Three Notch’d plans to connect the facility to a nearby water treatment facility, which will give it access to more than 500,000 barrels of water annually, according to the news release. That’s about 15.5 million gallons. On Wednesday, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority treated 7.3 million gallons for city and Albemarle County urban ring residents as well as those in the Hollymead area.

“And we have big plans for that increased resource,” Kastendike said.

Plans include expanding the company’s line of non-alcoholic beverages, launching the Three Notch’d Distilling Company, and experimenting with Ready-to-Drink cocktails, according to the news release.

“Breaking the constraints of capacity is the first step in realizing our vision to expand Three Notch’d beyond beer, diversifying our portfolio across beverage categories,” Kastendike said.

Three Notch’d was founded in 2013 and has five other locations in Virginia.