Three local professors among 12 honored as outstanding faculty in Va.

“Dr. Wolf and Dr. Bell are incredible servants not only to their patients and students, but to the entire commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVa’s executive vice president for health affairs. “They represent the incredible talent that is pervasive amongst our clinicians at UVa Health.”

“I benefited so much from great educators that have always felt the most powerful tool I have is an ability to impart lessons to my team,” Bell said in a statement. “I’m humbled and honored to be recognized for something that is so important to me.”

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be recognized for what brings me such great joy every day,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am also particularly grateful to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia for honoring a primary care physician-educator — there are many like me on the front lines of both health care and medical education who are equally deserving of this award.”

An English professor and coordinator of PVCC’s Writing Center, Koster is the founder of the Virginia Community College System’s Learning Assistance Professionals Peer Group and coordinator of the Virginia chapter of the Southeastern Writing Center Association. This year she initiated Virginia’s first statewide tutor collaboration, TuColla-VA.