Thousands still powerless ahead of another winter storm

“The lowest temp inside the house got to 46 degrees,” Guy said. “The first few days were brutal because we hadn’t seen a plow and couldn’t go anywhere to get warm. When we could leave, we only ventured out briefly to get a hot meal and charge phones since our animals – one dog, two cats and a kitten – were relying on our body heat to stay warm.”

Guy said on social media that, before the power returned, she was considering relocating the family and pets to a hotel.

“I spent from about 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. last night logistically working out in my mind how to transport two adults, an 11-year-old, a large dog, and three cats in a small sedan to a hotel,” she said. “Another reason I’m exhausted, for sure.”

Mary Jane Garrison, a longtime Albemarle County resident who lives off U.S. 250 east of Glenmore, wasn’t so lucky. She has been expecting to get power back on each night since Tuesday, based on information from Dominion. As of mid-afternoon, Dominion was saying she should expect to have power back between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said the county was slow to open warming centers because they were looking at the power companies’ estimated restoration times.