Thousands still without power as cleanup from winter storm continues

Nearly all of Louisa County was without power Tuesday morning along with half of Albemarle and Fluvanna counties, a slight improvement from Monday when a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on Central Virginia.
As crews work to restore power, they are facing road closures and downed trees. Scottsville Road in Albemarle County was closed from Carters Mountain to Red Hill in both directions because of downed power lines. In Louisa County, U.S. 522, also called Cross County Road, was closed near Route 657 because of a tractor-trailer crash involving downed power lines.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper office said on social media that there were thousands of downed trees down in the Charlottesville area, many of which were tangled with utility lines.
With below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, emergency management officials urged motorists to stay off the roads this morning until the ice melts.
Dominion Energy officials said online that the winter storm was one of the top five worst winter storms in the company’s history with 390,000 customers losing power at some point.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said Monday evening that it took a direct hit from the winter storm, which caused more than 600 individual instances of damage and knocked out the power for more than 90,000 people, according to a news release. They expect outages to persist through the end of the work week and encouraged people to see shelter or make alternative arrangements.
Electrical crews from Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Georgia and Florida will travel to the area to help REC make repairs and restore power.
In Fluvanna County, where 53% of energy customers were without power, an emergency warming station has been opened at Fluvanna County High School. The school should open by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open as needed, according to a news release from Fluvanna County officials.
Station guests are encouraged to bring their own cell phone chargers, snacks, medication, and bedding material if staying overnight. Transportation to the shelter will not be provided. The high school is at 918 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra and masks are required. Enter the school using the side doors near the staff parking lot.