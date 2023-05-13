Audience members dance in the lawn at the Joe Russo’s Almost Dead concert at the Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on May 11, 2023. Formed by Joe Russo along with Dave Dreiwitz, Marco Benevento, Scott Metzger and Tom Hamilton in 2013, the group covers songs by Grateful Dead.
University of Virginia baseball faced off against Radford University on Wednesday. The Cavaliers’ 8-0 shutout of Radford kept the Hoos perfect against non-conference competition, becoming the first team since Texas A&M eight years ago to finish unblemished versus non-league foes in a regular season.
Patrick Limon, Capt. Air Force, stands by the window during the Seventh Annual Enlistee Recognition Ceremony held at the Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony honored high school men and women enlisted into the military.