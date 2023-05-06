CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS A student from Burnley-Moran Elementary School looks at art displayed in the Virginia National Bank in downtown Charlottesville on Monday. Charlottesville Schools displayed artwork of over 500 students from pre-K through 12th grade in Charlottesville's Downtown Mall. The artwork will hang in the windows of 24 businesses for the remainder of the month and can be viewed by walking along East Main Street.