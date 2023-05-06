CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS Lindsey Daniels stands among pinball machines at Decades Arcade's new location on the Downtown Mall, which opened Friday. Decades Arcade is a playable pinball and video game museum open for the public to come and indulge in arcade games dating as far back as the 50s.
CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS The Avelo Airlines Boeing 737 docks at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport after coming from Orlando on Wednesday. To celebrate Avelo Airlines' Charlottesville to Orlando flight line, the inaugural event included a firetruck water salute upon arrival and a tour of the airplane.
CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS A student from Burnley-Moran Elementary School looks at art displayed in the Virginia National Bank in downtown Charlottesville on Monday. Charlottesville Schools displayed artwork of over 500 students from pre-K through 12th grade in Charlottesville's Downtown Mall. The artwork will hang in the windows of 24 businesses for the remainder of the month and can be viewed by walking along East Main Street.
CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS Will Dannsgaard, center, holds up his hand while sitting with friends on a truck at the 44th Foxfield Races last Saturday. Roughly 12,000 attendees watched the six races that occurred throughout the day.