Monday will be bittersweet for an Albemarle County man whose uncle — a soldier whose remains laid unidentified for seven decades — is at rest for his first Memorial Day in Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Allen Coleman, known to family members and friends as Jimmie, was reported missing in action on April 25, 1951, near Chipori, South Korea, after an enemy mortar shell explosion during action in the Korean War.

On a sunny October day in 2022, his baby sister, Mary Coleman Chauncey — the last survivor of 16 siblings — and about 40 of Coleman's cousins and other family members from across the country gathered for the sergeant's burial at Arlington.

While Coleman's parents and siblings mourned his loss over the years, they held on to hope that his remains would be found and identified someday. News of the identification, which was made possible in part by DNA technology, came in a phone call to Chauncey a year ago, on May 23, 2022.

Coleman's parents, Fay Spencer Coleman and Cora F. Rawlings Coleman of Clinton, Indiana, and all but one of his siblings died without knowing that his remains had been recovered in April 1953 by an American Graves Registration Service Group and buried in 1956, still awaiting identification, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"I was 3 when he went missing and was declared dead," Michael Coleman, Jimmie Coleman's nephew, told The Daily Progress. "Most of the people who attended the service in Arlington had never met him. He'd been gone about 70 years, so that seemed like a remarkable turnout, and a recognition of family and service."

Michael Coleman's father, Charlie, never gave up hope that his brother's remains could be located and brought home to the country he'd fought two wars to protect.

"After talking with dad, I did some internet research," Michael Coleman said.

He contacted the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and learned that some remains had been recovered after the Korean War and reinterred in Hawaii.

Mitochondrial DNA, which traces matrilineal descent, offered a new way to pursue a possible identification. Charlie Coleman and his surviving brothers, Richard and Homer Coleman, submitted DNA samples.

Charlie Coleman died in 2014; Richard and Homer Coleman both died in 2021. Chauncey, "the baby girl of the family, was the only living sibling" when she received the phone call last May, Michael Coleman said.

"My Aunt Mary notified me in May of 2022 after she was contacted by DPAA," the Albemarle County resident said. "I was both happy and flabbergasted, because I did not think he could be identified or returned."

Through painstaking research by DPAA, more pieces of his story began to come together.

James Allen Coleman — an Indiana native who fought with I Company, 3rd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division — "was killed by mortar fire and placed on a stretcher by two of his patrol members," Michael Coleman said. "They had to make a rapid retreat, leaving his body behind."

The sergeant was only 22. His body had just begun a long journey home.

Michael Coleman said the family learned that his uncle's body was found with another service member's body and that of a Korean national in the village of Tumun-gol, South Korea, in 1953 and buried in a United Nations cemetery.

Later, his remains were sent to Japan to be identified using the scientific tools available at the time. That attempt was unsuccessful, and the remains were buried first in Japan and then, in 1956, at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

Knowing that her son had been laid to rest in a lovingly maintained cemetery would have brought precious solace to Michael Coleman's grandmother, said Michael Coleman.

"It would have made all the difference," he said. "My grandmother had always wanted him to be returned. She did not know he was in Hawaii, because he was not identified."

Jimmie Coleman's remains were disinterred again in 2019 as part of an effort to restore names to all of the Korean War unknowns. That's when the DNA samples contributed by the sergeant's brothers helped solve a seven-decade mystery.

"It has a big emotional impact for me," Michael Coleman said. "What gets me, and makes me happy, is that DPAA is there to locate and identify service people. They're not forgotten. It would be easy to forget someone who'd been gone for 70 years. It's remarkable that the government is committed to this kind of work."

Jimmie Coleman's interment at Arlington brought to mind not only his service to his country in wartime, but also a family tradition of service, for Michael Coleman. All five of his brothers served in World War II. Charlie Coleman, Michael Coleman's father, served as a tailgunner and was shot down over occupied France.

"He was smuggled out of France in the false bottom of a pig cart by the Free French," Michael Coleman said of his father.

Two family members from another generation played a special role in Jimmie Coleman's return. Two of Michael Coleman's cousins — one who serves in the U.S. Air Force, another in the Air National Guard — were tapped to escort the body home.

"The military, when they send a deceased family member home, they're always escorted," Michael Coleman said. "His escort from Hawaii was my two cousins."

A viewing was not possible, but the funeral home in Alexandria displayed a uniform of the type the sergeant would have worn.

Michael Coleman said he remembers the caisson, the honor guard, the 21-gun salute, the crisp precision of the pallbearers. Jimmie Coleman, who had served in both World War II and the Korean War, had received the Silver Star for saving other lives in the heat of battle, and his Arlington service reflected his valor.

"He had been wounded in battle and carried another member back behind the lines to get aid," his nephew said. "Then he went back and got another wounded person. Considering he was also wounded at the time, it was remarkable.

"Having been missing in action for 70 years and a Silver Star winner, he qualified for one of the larger gatherings."

Coleman's other honors for his service included the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Infantryman Badge.

Under all the military tributes was a family's heartfelt goodbye, on a day they never knew they'd see.

"At the funeral, my aunt Mary read a poem she had written when she was 12 years old about losing her brother," Michael Coleman said.

He said he is grateful for the DPAA's work to help other families find the comfort his has found.

"We, as a family, would like to thank DPAA for all the work they did for us — and for all military families," Michael Coleman said. "We are appreciative of the people who remember our missing service members. There are other people out there who remember our missing."

His wish is that his family's experience can offer hope to other families this Memorial Day. He encourages other loved ones of missing service members to contact DPAA.

"There is hope. It's an ongoing process," Michael Coleman said. "They're still finding bodies from World War II. There is hope that one day they will be recovered and returned.

"In 1956, when he was moved to Hawaii, they couldn't identify the body. We've had remarkable advances since then, such as DNA. People can be identified who could not be identified before. There will be more breakthroughs that I'm sure will be used to identify more service members."