Third victim injured in Scottsville Road collision dies

An unidentified juvenile died Wednesday after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The child was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the Saturday crash at the intersection of Scottsville and Red Hill roads and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in stable condition. The driver, Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, 35 of Buckingham County, and another juvenile passenger died at the scene, police said.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. at the intersection, county police said. First responders discovered that a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

There were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.

Albemarle County police are continuing to investigate the crash. This is the 15th fatality investigated by the department this year.