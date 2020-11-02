Third-quarter area home sales sail past previous period despite pandemic

Albemarle homes had the highest median sales price, at $408,000, while Charlottesville’s median sales price was $392,000. Greene sales came in at a median of $290,000 and Louisa's median sales prices was $280,000.

Fluvanna’s median sales price was $247,000, the report shows, and Nelson’s was $237,000.

“Sales prices are up because more buyers are chasing fewer homes because there is less inventory,” said Tom Woolfolk, CAAR president and a Realtor with Keller Williams Alliance, in Charlottesville. “The number of homes up for sale dropped 47% in this quarter over last year and there weren’t a flock of homes up for sale last year, either.”

Although the report shows median sales prices in Charlottesville rose, the number of homes sold in the city dropped 4% quarter over quarter. Greene County saw a similar scenario, with the number of homes sold falling about 5% while the median sales price of homes rose.

On the other hand, Nelson County saw a 50% increase in the number of homes sold in the third quarter of this year, compared with the same time last year, and Louisa County saw a 24% rise in the number of sales. Fluvanna County saw an 11% rise in the number of homes sold and Albemarle County saw a 3% increase, compared with the previous year.