By the end of 2023, the University of Virginia will spend $7 million paying its top 10 earners.

That figure represents less than 0.5% of the total $1.6 billion the school spends paying all 20,061 faculty at UVa and staff within the UVa Health system, excluding student workers, according to documents obtained by the student-run Cavalier Daily newspaper via a Freedom of Information Act request.

UVa has an endowment of roughly $7 billion, according to university officials, which helps support the nearly $5 billion annual operating budget it shares with UVa Health and UVa’s College at Wise – the three of which employ more than 28,000 people altogether.

“The annual spending amount from the endowment is one funding source to enable UVA to make critical investments in professorships, student scholarships, research, and world-class patient care,” UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover told The Daily Progress on Monday via email.

Glover said that the salaries of the university’s faculty and staff are meant to be competitive.

“Like all institutions of higher education, the University of Virginia seeks to attract and retain talented faculty, staff, and medical professionals in a highly competitive marketplace,” Glover said. “For University executive positions, compensation is benchmarked against other public and private institutions of comparable size and scope to the University.”

That does not always mean UVa pays the same rate as similar institutions, either public or private.

Not coincidentally, the top two earners at UVa are the leaders of the university itself and the UVa Health system.

At No. 1 is UVa Health CEO and Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Craig Kent. Kent will earn roughly $1.1 million this year.

And while that’s considerably more than the Charlottesville area’s median income of $31,161, it’s less than half of the $2.4 million salary of Wesley Burks, CEO of the health system operated by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – who is also the highest-paid executive in the UNC system, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

With a $851,681 salary for the 2022-23 academic year, UVa President Jim Ryan is the second highest-paid earner at the school. That’s 22% more than Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, despite the similar sizes of the schools, and 28% more than Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands, despite Tech being significantly larger.

Ryan’s salary is more closely comparable to the president of Harvard University, Lawrence Bacow, whose base salary was $888,371 in 2020, according to the Harvard Crimson.

At No. 3 on the list, UVa Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton brings home an annual salary of $815,700.

UVa Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis, at No. 5, has a salary of $675,00 a year, followed closely behind by School of Medicine Dean Melina Kibbe, who earns $674,000.

Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley, at No. 8, the only other dean on the list, is set to earn $661,100 this year.

Although Tony Bennett, the head men’s basketball coach for the Virginia Cavaliers ranks ninth, he is arguably the highest-paid employee at UVa. While Bennett will earn $638,142 a year, additional wages from donors and bonuses will bring the former NBA player’s salary to $4.8 million, according to a report from USA Today.

UVa president-turned-professor Teresa Sullivan is a noticeable inclusion on the list, coming in at No. 10. Sullivan, who served as the university’s first and so far only woman president from 2010 to 2018, earns $620,305 a year as the George M. Kaufman presidential professor of sociology. That’s roughly $134,000 less than her salary during her final year as president, which capped at $754,830 during the 2017 fiscal year and included a car allowance and on-Grounds housing, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The University currently funds faculty salaries by generating revenue through three different methods. The largest category is institutional funds, which includes the endowment. The second-largest category is tuition – both graduate and undergraduate. The third is state appropriations from the commonwealth.

“University employees are considered for compensation adjustments each year,” Glover said. “The University of Virginia, as a state institution, receives annual compensation guidance from the Commonwealth.”

These are UVa's top 10 earners and their annual salaries:

Craig Kent, CEO of UVa Health and executive vice president of health affairs: $1,097,300. Jim Ryan, university president: $851,681. Wendy Horton, CEO of UVa Medical Center: $815,700. Ian Baucom, executive vice president and provost: $766,300. J.J. Wagner Davis, executive vice president and chief operating officer: $675,00. Melina Kibbe, dean of School of Medicine: $674,000. Mark Luellen, vice president for advancement: $665,500. Scott Beardsley, dean of Darden School of Business: $661,100. Tony Bennett, men's head basketball coach: $638,142. Teresa Sullivan, George M. Kaufman presidential professor of sociology: $620,305.