At the same time Albemarle County supervisors are considering plans for a solar farm that could conservatively power more than half of the county’s households, they are also considering new ordinance amendments that could scale back the future of solar in the area.

Local solar developers and climate advocates fear those regulations might unnecessarily limit Albemarle’s capacity for the renewable energy and make it more difficult to complete projects such as the 650-acre, 135-megawatt Woodridge Solar project in southeast Albemarle.

“My opinion is the rules seem arbitrary,” Sam Gulland of Torch Clean Energy, a Charlottesville developer, told The Daily Progress. “If they adopted a lot of these, it would make solar illegal in a significant amount of the county’s land.”

Those rules are still being drafted and have not yet been seen by the Board of Supervisors.

But Katie Ebinger with the Community Climate Collaborative, a Charlottesville-based climate action group, told The Daily Progress that local solar developers have expressed “concern that some important projects would likely be killed by a strict commercial ordinance.”

“For now, it’s hard to say what projects would or would not be approved,” she wrote in an email. “But we’ve heard from solar developers that their expectation is that important solar projects wouldn’t be developed.”

That expectation may be based on a memo released in May by the Berkley Group, a Bridgewater-based consulting firm the county hired to help draft a solar ordinance.

In it are a number of proposed regulations that worry local developers and climate advocates.

Valerie Long, an attorney whose law firm works with many local developers, attended a June 7 Board of Supervisors meeting to make that known. Speaking in front of the board, she said that those regulations would make it difficult for the county to meet the goals listed in its 2020 Climate Action Plan.

“We’re very concerned that many of the concepts that are included in the memorandum run counter to those goals and would be too inflexible,” she said.

A number of the Berkley Group’s proposed guidelines caught Gulland’s eye, including a line on the memo’s 17th page.

“Facilities should not be located closer than 2 miles from one another,” the memo reads.

Gulland was unclear about how Berkley arrived at the 2-mile figure. “It seems like a random rule,” he said.

Roger Voisinet, who built solar projects across Virginia in the 1980s, had a stronger reaction.

“That’s just the kind of nonsense they don’t need to interject into law,” Voisinet told The Daily Progress. “First of all, how did they come up with 2 miles? What is the purpose of that? It makes no sense.”

Nick Ford, an engineer with Hexagon Energy, a Charlottesville solar company and the firm behind the Woodridge Solar project in the county, also had questions about the regulation.

“I would be really interested to know what the reasoning behind it is,” Ford told The Daily Progress. “What’s the benefit of having two facilities more than 2 miles apart from each other?”

Ford had similar concerns about other guidelines the Berkley Group listed in its memo, such as the maximum size a solar project can be and how far it can be from transmission lines.

“Setting arbitrary limits, while it serves good intent, might limit opportunities that make more sense,” he said.

Gulland and Ford both believe that if the regulations the Berkley Group included in its memo were to be adopted by the Albemarle Board of Supervisors, it could constrain a developer’s ability to build a renewable energy project.

“Imagine a region where there’s a lot of land and infrastructure that would be ideal for developing a solar array, and you develop a small project there,” Ford explained. “Now no other project can be within 2 miles of it.”

It is unclear how the Berkley Group arrived at the regulations listed in its memo. When asked for comment, Chief Operating Officer Kelsey Wong suggested in an email that The Daily Progress “reach out to the County.”

While Long and Ebinger both want the county to engage with local solar developers, Bill Fritz of Albemarle’s community development department insists that’s already happening.

“We’ve already kept them in the loop of what’s going on. They’ve already provided a slew of comments,” Fritz said, noting that members of the public spoke during a Board of Supervisors meeting and an Albemarle Planning Commission work session.

“It’s not that we haven’t reached out to them. We just don’t have any ordinance language or conceptual ordinance language to show them right now,” he said.

Fritz said that the Berkley Group is currently drafting an ordinance proposal. He estimates the county will receive it in mid-July. At some point after, it will be presented to the public for feedback. The format of that public outreach and subsequent public hearing has not yet been decided, he said.

At the June 7 meeting, Long urged the county to reach out to the local renewable energy community.

“That has not yet happened,” she said.

Ebinger said that the Community Climate Collaborative attended both the Board of Supervisors meeting and the Planning Commission working group. The organization’s concern, she wrote, “lies in the limited public engagement that has happened in the process so far.”

According to Fritz, this process has been no different than other county government processes. The county listens to public concerns, drafts a proposal, listens more and drafts another proposal.

“If there are people we haven’t reached out to let us know,” he said. “We’ve worked with some local industry people and will continue to do so.”

Ebinger stressed that her organization believes the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission have so far “done great jobs addressing the issue of solar development in Albemarle County.”

She pointed to the Woodridge Solar Project which was recently approved by the board and would be the largest solar farm in the county.

“I suppose our concern really lies in the fact that there have been restrictive solar ordinances adopted by surrounding counties,” Ebinger said.

She referred to Culpepper and Louisa counties, both of which have had regulations imposed since 2022. Culpepper set a limit on the size a solar project can be, while Louisa capped the total acreage that can be used for solar development.

Currently, Albemarle has no such regulation, but Ebinger said her team would be “a little nervous” to see one proposed in an ordinance.

“We mostly want to avoid the same thing happening here, and our belief is that deeper community engagement is one effective tool for building just, climate-smart policies,” she wrote.

During the June 7 meeting, several supervisors expressed a desire for the county to consult local developers. The Berkley Group did not answer whether it has reached out to those developers.

Gulland said he trusts the county to carefully consider the facts and make a smart decision.

“This is super early in the process, so I wouldn’t sound the alarm bells,” he said.

Nonetheless, he wondered about some of the regulations proposed in the Berkley Group’s memo.

“Why would you even make up some of these arbitrary rules? Why would you even consider them?” he said.