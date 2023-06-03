From left to right, Jason Ness stands next to his wife Elizabeth Korab as she embraces Beth Baptist, director of student services for Charlottesville City Schools, at the celebration of life for the late Calvin Ness at Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Monday, May 29, 2023. Family, friends, neighbors and teammates gathered at the pavilion to honor Calvin Ness on the stormy Memorial Day afternoon. Calvin Ness, a 13-year-old Buford Middle School student, died after being hit in the head with a baseball on May 8.