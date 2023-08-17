They came out for competition and community; they didn’t expect nail biting.

Facing off on the Tonsler Park basketball court Sunday evening against a squad that had gone undefeated in the regular season, the team in the orange jerseys had trailed by double digits for most of the championship game. But in the final four minutes, Supreme Skillz tied and then took the lead as crowds spilled onto the asphalt of Cherry Avenue.

“Let’s go, Supreme,” shouted one woman. “Let’s go, orange.”

By the time orange-clad B.J. Fitzgerald stuffed a dunk to seal the victory, Supreme Skillz had come from behind to defeat Team Takeover, 51-45, in the championship of the Tonsler League.

“It’s a real moment for us,” the winning team’s coach, Damian "Gator" Pettaway, told the Daily Progress. “For us to come back, it was just a special game.”

But even as his players were dripping with sweat and hoisting their gold trophy skyward, he said that it’s much more than a game.

“This is a fan-oriented league,” said Pettaway. “This league doesn’t belong to the players; it really belongs to the community.”

There were roughly 1,000 people in attendance at Tonsler Park, whose court is nestled into a natural bowl that provides myriad viewing options.

“My son is here; we have little kids here,” said Pettaway. “Mothers, children, everyone is here — everyone in the town.”

That includes Marcie Jackson, who said she comes out every Sunday to watch her son, Marjaylen, whose team won the junior division championship earlier this day.

“It is like a block party,” she told The Daily Progress. “I love coming out just for the spirit and the love of basketball.”

The love of basketball has long tugged at now-retired University of Virginia heating and air conditioning technician Gordon Jones. He said remembers when finding a welcoming basketball court for a Black player such as himself on the segregated streets of Charlottesville was tough, but he found one in Tonsler Park in the late 1960s.

“We’d be down here in any kind of weather,” Jones told The Daily Progress. “We would push snow and water off the court.”

Jones said that before it got overhead lights of its own, the Tonsler court would be lit only by a stray beam from the now shuttered Estes IGA grocery store across the street. Jones came to Tonsler Sunday night to see his great grandson play and stayed to visit with friends.

“This is a great thing for the neighborhood and the community,” Jones said. “I certainly wish they had something like this when I was playing.”

Rising Radford University junior Dean Lockley, home for the summer, played on a team called U-Train which lost in the playoffs.

“I’m just happy the league is flourishing, and finally the community can gather together around a good sport,” said Lockley. “And there’s no drama and no crimes happening.”

Another player, Sara Street, a server at Burton’s Grill, also didn’t seem to mind that her quickly assembled squad, Team Barbour, lost in Sunday’s women’s exhibition game to Team Burley.

“We showed up to the Tonsler League to have some fun,” Street told the Progress. “It was a little hot for me, but it was fun.”

The person who oversees the league is Wes Bellamy. The chair of the political science department at Virginia State University, Bellamy formerly served on the Charlottesville City Council and parlayed his contacts with government and community into support when he assumed league reins last year.

“I wasn’t just going to let it die,” Bellamy told The Daily Progress.

He said the league has benefited from both private foundation and public funding, not to mention a bevy of Black-owned food trucks that add to the park’s festive spirit.

“This is really like a violence-prevention method,” he said.

Bellamy took a page from Charlottesville history when he renamed the league for Benjamin Tonsler, a man born into slavery who became an educator and served for more than 30 years as the principal for what became the Jefferson School, now an African American history center.

“This isn’t Wes’ league; this is our league,” said Bellamy. “It’s a true community effort.”

As Sunday night’s game ended and champagne corks burst into the sky around him, Bellamy was beaming.

“There’s nothing like this in the city,” said Bellamy. “There’s nothing like this in the city.”