The sound of cycles dominated Saturday afternoon

Saturday’s CVLEBIKEFEST, held by the Charlottesville Racing Club and UVa Cycling Club, drew hundreds of experienced racers, junior bikers and the just plain curious to see what a criterium is all about. The main event of the festival was a series of criterium races, or bike races over short courses — generally less than a mile — with four to six corners.

On Saturday, cyclists raced on a course that started on Preston and went into part of the Rose Hill neighborhood. The groups also held a bike parade and kids’ races.

The festival’s organizers said that the goal was to bring a series of high-quality bike races to Charlottesville and to fundraise for the local nonprofit bicycle shop, Charlottesville Community Bikes.

The shop promotes environmentally sound transportation, recycles bicycles, and makes biking accessible to the local community and believes equitable access to affordable, reliable bike transportation can be transformative to people in need.

The criterium was sponsored in part by Dairy Market. —STAFF REPORT