The Pie Crust done preaching from the pulpit of pie

After preaching from the pulpit of pie for nearly seven years, Pie Chest owner and baker Rachel Pennington and her business and romantic partner are closing the locally beloved Charlottesville business to focus on their higher education dreams.

The Pie Chest made the announcement to its 6,577 Instagram followers on Sun. Jan 8.

Pennington is taking a step back from the pie business to pursue a doctorate in creative writing and public theology. Her partner pursues an accounting degree and balances a new job at the Local Food Hub in Charlottesville.

“It’s been a hard decision because when you do something like this you’re doing it in service to other people,” Pennington said. “At what point is that calling pushing up against your own personal goals and dreams that you feel you can’t fully pursue? I think that’s the point that we’re at and it’s been a very beautiful, amazing thing.”

After operating at a joint Pie Chest and Lone Light Coffee establishment, Lone Light will convert the space into a full coffee shop.

Pennington says she and her partner launched their accidental dream of “preaching from the pulpit of pie” in 2015. Their mission and “unintentional dream” was for the Pie Chest to become a safe space for people of all backgrounds and identities in the city. By hosting “Trans Nights” during Pride month, the Chest quickly became a safe haven for the local LGBTQ+ community.

A few years after opening, the Pie Chest’s role as a Charlottesville expanded in the face of chaos, violence and political and social tension.

During the violent summer of 2017, Pennington opened the doors of the Pie Chest to people looking for a space to meet or decompress from rallies, protests and other events that took place Downtown.

“When all of the things happened in 2017 we were designated as a safe space by Black Lives Matter so that people could come when [things] hit the fan during the KKK rally that happened in July of that year, on the courthouse square and the alt-right rally that happened in August,” Pennington said.

Pennington says, before 2017, she and her partner had plans of becoming more of a symbolic safe space rather than a shelter from violence.

“My favorite day as the Pie Chest owner was the day after the [Unite the Right] rally,” Pennington said. “There were tanks and snipers and every reporter from every news station that you could think of was using our shop and assembling all around us. We had groups of people that came in to just be together, to hug, to cry, to embrace one another.”

Pennington attended a seminary in the early 2000s. After graduating with pastors, she says she found church and her personal calling at the Pie Chest.

Pennington and her partner named the downtown pie shop after a piece of furniture used by Mennonites in the Amish community to store pies. She says their vision from the beginning has been to create a place where people can “come heal, feel safe and get comfort.”

Pennington says Covid made it difficult to uphold the shop’s safe space mission. Pie Chest employees fulfilled take-out orders without seating customers for more than two years, and just reopened its indoor seating in the fall of 2022.

Although limiting traffic in the shop was difficult, Pennington says she believes it was necessary to ween the city’s LGBTQ+ off of one of few public safe spaces in Charlottesville.

“I don’t think I should take the credit for the biggest safe space in the city,” Pennington said. “But I know that it did mean that for a lot of people. I would hope that people will still feel safe and comfortable in the shop with it being Lone Light.

She says the pandemic helped her and her partner reorient their life goals and, with the leases on their 4th St. NE and High St. locations coming to a close, made a decision that made them both happy.

Pennington says she is excited to get back to cooking for friends and loved ones as she wishes rather than throwing herself into the daily small business grind.

For her creative writing thesis, she will create a hybrid memoir and cookbook that she plans to market to the public after submitting.

Pennington will say goodbye to the Pie Chest in April by hosting a final Pie Chest Academy class. She began hosting the five-week cooking course at Albemarle County Public Schools to teach attendees how to make a pie from scratch.

Those interested in the class can email or call The Pie Chest to register. A formal registration link will be posted on The Pie Chest website in February.