The Daily Progress newsroom brought home 21 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.

Each year, the press association recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

A list of award recipients is below.

First place

General News Writing: Sydney Shuler, Mike Kropf, Greg Madia, Alice Berry, and Hawes Spencer for coverage of the UVa shooting and its aftermath

Breaking News Writing: Hawes Spencer for "Search warrants that revealed a stash of guns in a dorm room"

Feature Story Writing (excluding Obituaries): Lynne Anderson for "Making peace with Jefferson and founders who enslaved people: Is it possible?"

Feature Series or Continuing Story: Mike Kropf, Lynne Anderson, Sydney Shuler, Alice Berry, Jane Sathe, Hawes Spencer for "The Distinguished Dozen" series

Feature Writing Porfolio: Hawes Spencer

Sports Writing Portfolio: Greg Madia

Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "An Unsure Rescue"

Personality or Portrait Photo: Mike Kropf for "Light and Laughter"

Sports Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "'V' for Victory"

Second place

Health, Science and Environmental Writing: Lynne Anderson for "Childhood Obesity in Virginia"

General News Photo: Mike Kropf for "A Flower to Remember"

Sports News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Toss Up"

Third place

Breaking News Writing: Sydney Shuler for "Linebacker, DE D'Sean Perry one of three killed in Sunday night shooting; shooter still at large"

Feature Profile Writing (including News Obituaries): Greg Madia for "Riding the rollercoaster: Paul Kosanovich's journey from D-II tight end to Virginia pitcher"

Sports Writing Portfolio: John Harvey

Breaking News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Search Hound in the Night"

Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "Magic of Childhood"

General News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Middle Schoolers Embrace in Wake of Shooting"

Picture Story or Essay: Mike Kropf for "Spinymussels come home to the James River"

Sports Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "Champion Celebration"

Sports News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Coming Up For Air"

The honors were awarded during a ceremony at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Short Pump on Saturday at the end of the association’s annual conference.

The Tennessee Press Association judged the entries.