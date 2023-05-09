The Daily Progress newsroom brought home 21 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.
Each year, the press association recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
A list of award recipients is below.
First place
General News Writing: Sydney Shuler, Mike Kropf, Greg Madia, Alice Berry, and Hawes Spencer for coverage of the UVa shooting and its aftermath
Breaking News Writing: Hawes Spencer for "Search warrants that revealed a stash of guns in a dorm room"
Feature Story Writing (excluding Obituaries): Lynne Anderson for "Making peace with Jefferson and founders who enslaved people: Is it possible?"
Feature Series or Continuing Story: Mike Kropf, Lynne Anderson, Sydney Shuler, Alice Berry, Jane Sathe, Hawes Spencer for "The Distinguished Dozen" series
Feature Writing Porfolio: Hawes Spencer
Sports Writing Portfolio: Greg Madia
Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "An Unsure Rescue"
Personality or Portrait Photo: Mike Kropf for "Light and Laughter"
Sports Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "'V' for Victory"
Second place
Health, Science and Environmental Writing: Lynne Anderson for "Childhood Obesity in Virginia"
General News Photo: Mike Kropf for "A Flower to Remember"
Sports News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Toss Up"
Third place
Breaking News Writing: Sydney Shuler for "Linebacker, DE D'Sean Perry one of three killed in Sunday night shooting; shooter still at large"
Feature Profile Writing (including News Obituaries): Greg Madia for "Riding the rollercoaster: Paul Kosanovich's journey from D-II tight end to Virginia pitcher"
Sports Writing Portfolio: John Harvey
Breaking News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Search Hound in the Night"
Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "Magic of Childhood"
General News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Middle Schoolers Embrace in Wake of Shooting"
Picture Story or Essay: Mike Kropf for "Spinymussels come home to the James River"
Sports Feature Photo: Mike Kropf for "Champion Celebration"
Sports News Photo: Mike Kropf for "Coming Up For Air"
The honors were awarded during a ceremony at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Short Pump on Saturday at the end of the association’s annual conference.
The Tennessee Press Association judged the entries.