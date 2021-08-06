 Skip to main content
The Daily Progress wants to hear your 9/11 memories
The Daily Progress wants to hear your 9/11 memories

9/11 - World Trade Center

Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

The bombing of the Twin Towers on 9/11 touched our lives and country as nothing else has ever done. Many people changed the direction of their lives, switching professions, answering different calls to action and perhaps deepening or practicing their faith differently.

The Daily Progress wants to hear your experiences and reflections, everything from where you were to what you felt and how it changed your life. We'd also like to hear about how you remember and honor the lives that were lost.

To share what 9/11 meant to you, please visit dailyprogress.com/forms/911memorial. Please limit your response to 250 words.

We join together with the broader community of all Americans in remembering the lives lost in the 9/11 tragedy and in reflecting on what matters most to us — the safety and well-being of our loved ones, and the freedom that makes that possible. 

