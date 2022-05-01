The Daily Progress claims 11 Virginia Press Association awards

The Daily Progress won 11 awards in the 2021 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest, which were awarded last week.

Reporter Katherine Knott won first place in education writing for the daily newspaper category, based on the number of subscribers. The award is based on a writing portfolio of several stories.

Knott also won first place in education writing in the open category, which includes all sizes and formats of news publications, for her coverage of masking in school.

Knott also won third place in in-depth or investigative reporting for her coverage of reconfiguration plans for Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School.

The Daily Progress sports section won first place for daily newspaper for Sports Pages.

Photographer Erin Edgerton won first place for feature photos and third place for picture story or essay.

Former photo editor Andrew Shurtleff won first place for picture story or essay and second place for sports feature photo.

Reporter Ginny Bixby won second place in the breaking news writing category for her coverage of the removal of Charlottesville’s statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacajawea.

Reporter Tyler Hammel won third place in the same category for his coverage of the firing of Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney.

Sports editor John Shifflett won third place for headline writing.

- From staff reports