“This is really weird,” said Steven Rhoads. “I had one course in economics as an undergrad and didn’t do particularly well.”

And yet the retired University of Virginia political science professor has not only crossed into another field but also earned acclaim for enlivening what many have called “the dismal science.” His Cambridge University Press-published book on economics remains so popular that it was republished in an updated 35-year anniversary edition two years ago and as a paperback just two months ago. And it’s won praise from a Nobel Prize winner.

“Your book was my textbook as I tried to learn economics,” 2002 Nobel winner Daniel Kahneman recently wrote to Rhoads in an email. “I have always been grateful to it and to you.”

The book is “The Economist’s View of the World: And the Quest for Well-Being,” first published in 1985. The new edition has been blurbed by the likes of futurist Francis Fukuyama and Clinton administration economic adviser Alan Blinder, who called it a “classic.”

So how did a scholar of politics manage to master enough economics to write such an enduring book on economics?

Rhoads credits several sources, including his own time in government. Working in what’s now the Office of Management and Budget, Rhoads said he noticed that Congress would often miss a key component of that office’s calculations: opportunity cost.

This concept was illustrated in 1776 by Adam Smith in “The Wealth of Nations.” Opportunity cost is what is lost when choosing an alternative. Smith wrote that the cost to a hunter of bagging a deer was a beaver, and the cost of bagging a beaver was a deer.

This bedrock economic principle is Rhoads’ first chapter. In it, he describes how politicians from both sides of the aisle, when making proposals, routinely omit opportunity cost.

“Every benefit has a cost,” Rhoads told The Daily Progress at his house in Earlysville. He said that his wife suggested converting their dining room into a living room to take better advantage of views of Buck Mountain outside. So the opportunity cost is both the money and the fact that the dining room lost its mountain view.

“Economists have an overarching picture,” Rhoads said. “They have to think about what we could do with the money if we spent it somewhere else. “

In his book, Rhoads names both former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as overstating the hazards of failing American bridges.

If it sounds like Rhoads is downplaying an American infrastructure crisis, that’s because he is.

Rhoads is no stranger to controversy. Nearly two decades ago, he waded into the culture wars with a book called “Taking Sex Differences Seriously.” There, he used social science and biological research to dispel the mantra that men and women think alike.

Rhoads got his big break in economics at UVa in the 1970s. As a young professor, he was asked to teach some basic economics to graduate students studying public administration, but he wasn’t thrilled with the available textbooks.

“All those diagrams!” he writes. “What had gotten me excited about economics were wonderful concepts. I decided to write my own book.”

The pollination from UVa kept going. In his economics book, Rhoads draws on social science research by Jonathan Haidt, now at New York University. He even plucks a few anecdotes from The Daily Progress. But it’s Rhoads’ willingness to write for the reader that makes the book accessible. In one passage, he notes that drivers have been found to take greater risks when their cars get loaded with safety features.

“Skeptical readers should engage in this thought experiment,” he writes. “Suppose your car did not have airbags or seatbelts but, instead, had a dagger on the steering wheel. Would you drive more carefully?”

Later, when discussing the concept of externalities, costs thrown off on third parties, he recalls his family’s lawn. It was perfect for baseball, but its flying dandelion seeds and creeping crabgrass vexed his croquet-playing neighbor.

“If a law were passed requiring us to rid our lawn of crabgrass, we would have felt unnecessarily put upon,” he writes. “And there would have been costs to the public for the inspectors and courts necessary to enforce the law.”

While Rhoads embraces a role for government to intervene in greater externalities such as chemical spills, he sides against many government interventions including money-losing long-distance Amtrak trains. Yet Rhoads downplays his book’s ardent embrace of free markets.

“I got into economics because the economists were most interested in what we should do, the big picture,” he said. “They had a framework for doing it that no other discipline has.”

That framework includes Chapter 5, which is devoted to solving social problems within a free market system.

At many points, Rhoads appears to urge politicians to consult economists when making their decisions. But late in the book, and this is where the work’s subtitle comes in, he devotes his thesis to the pursuit of happiness. And here he questions two of the field’s orthodoxies: that people act on self-interest and that encouraging people to higher tastes, such as voluntarism, would violate an economist’s scientific neutrality.

“Economists are wrong on both counts,” he writes.

Like a latter-day Noam Chomsky, he urges politicians to manufacture not consent but to lead people toward nobler aspirations. He cites Aristotle’s four cardinal virtues: justice, courage, moderation and practical wisdom. And he notes that the people with the greatest control over what, for instance, constitutes pornography or how much to spend on Medicare are the politicians.

“That’s not to say they’re always the wisest,” said Rhoads, “but they have the final say.”