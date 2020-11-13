 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Test of North Anna early warning sirens set for Wednesday
0 comments

Test of North Anna early warning sirens set for Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system for the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A steady, three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

During an actual emergency, residents would hear four three-minute tones, each separated by one minute of silence, for a total of 15 minutes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nervous optimism as Albemarle schools begin in-person classes
Education

Nervous optimism as Albemarle schools begin in-person classes

Throughout the school division, more than a thousand elementary students walked in schools Wednesday morning. Their first stop was to get their temperature checked, one of several new routines students experienced as the county school division began twice a week in-person classes for preschoolers through third-graders. Most students are learning virtually during Stage Three.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert